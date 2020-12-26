QunQun (QUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $501,270.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $33.94 and $50.98. In the last week, QunQun has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $501,270.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00041977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00031536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

