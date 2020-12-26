RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of RADA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $445.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

