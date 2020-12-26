Ragnarok (RAGNA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $12,682.51 and approximately $156.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00128263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00206504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00630652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00337122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00090680 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

