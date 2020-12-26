Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $4,760.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00126278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00191690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00618472 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00331208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00056367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00089070 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,751,540,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

