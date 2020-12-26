Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

RYAM stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after buying an additional 705,155 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,092,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 156,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

