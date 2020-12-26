Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading Down 7.4%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.00. 559,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 551,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.
Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)
Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.