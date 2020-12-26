Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading Down 7.4%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.00. 559,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 551,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,004,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 50.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 217,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 227.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 221,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

