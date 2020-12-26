Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.