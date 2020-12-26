RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,950.50 ($25.48).

Several brokerages have commented on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,792.50 ($23.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,769.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,751.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.05 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of £16,136.80 ($21,082.83).

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

