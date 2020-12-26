Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.6% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -25.27% -11.71% -6.74% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exact Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 11 0 2.79 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $127.93, indicating a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Exact Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $876.29 million 23.96 -$83.99 million ($1.49) -93.66 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -3.20

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company's pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard's performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

