Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $18.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.87 million and the highest is $20.14 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $108.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.04 million to $110.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.77 million, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $112.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 731,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,002. The firm has a market cap of $623.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

