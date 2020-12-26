RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0388 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $523,272.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00128712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00631489 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00155445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00091784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00056140 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

