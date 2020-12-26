Royal Bank of Canada Raises uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $61.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded uniQure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

Get uniQure alerts:

NASDAQ QURE opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in uniQure by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in uniQure by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its stake in uniQure by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 20,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.