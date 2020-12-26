Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Royal Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYFL)

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit