Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Shares Down 0.3%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Royal Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYFL)

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

