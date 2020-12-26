Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $345,679.43 and approximately $214.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,774.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $644.01 or 0.02405363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00500500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.94 or 0.01258466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00624805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,228,577 coins and its circulating supply is 26,111,265 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

