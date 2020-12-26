Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Trading Up 0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 7,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 45,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

About Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

