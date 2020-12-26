Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $418.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.34% and a return on equity of 766.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

