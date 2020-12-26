saffron.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $579,373.00 (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $23.52 million and approximately $579,373.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One saffron.finance token can now be bought for $337.67 or 0.01340596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00132497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00650065 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00160017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00346358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00094171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00057996 BTC.

saffron.finance Token Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 74,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,662 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

saffron.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

