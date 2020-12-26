Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.22. 60,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 57,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Samsonite International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

