Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,206. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

