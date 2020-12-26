Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) (CVE:SWA) Shares Up 1.6%

Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) (CVE:SWA) shares shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 80,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 88,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.69.

Sarama Resources Ltd (SWA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SWA)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. Its principal property is the South HoundÃ© project covering an area of approximately 790 square kilometers located in south-west Burkina Faso. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in mineral properties covering an area of approximately 3,000 square kilometers located principally within the southern HoundÃ© and Banfora Greenstone Belts, in south-west Burkina Faso.

