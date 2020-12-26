Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $422.00 and last traded at $422.00. Approximately 71 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.25.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.54.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

