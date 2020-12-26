Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.80

Shares of Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.80 and traded as high as $183.70. Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) shares last traded at $180.20, with a volume of 185,998 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.85.

Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) Company Profile (LON:SCPA)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

