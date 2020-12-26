Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $167,000.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE:SUM opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

