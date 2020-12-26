Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 238.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lear by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $165.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

