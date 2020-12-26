Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $982,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,215 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 92,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

