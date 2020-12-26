Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 248.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

