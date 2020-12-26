Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 17,017 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after acquiring an additional 103,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $483.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.89 and a 200-day moving average of $389.15. The company has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $484.60.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.