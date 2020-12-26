Scry.info Market Cap Reaches $904,450.03 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $904,450.03 and $6,329.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00043218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00294993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.