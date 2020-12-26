Secoo (SECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Secoo stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Secoo has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

