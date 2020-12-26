Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $95.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

In other news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $288,761. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

