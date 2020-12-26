Sei Investments Co. Has $3.18 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $112,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avantor by 748.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of AVTR opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,654,479 shares of company stock valued at $910,499,484 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

