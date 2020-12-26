Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 71.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

