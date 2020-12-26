Sei Investments Co. Purchases 32,000 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Boise Cascade worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.16. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

