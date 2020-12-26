Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,875 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Also, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

NSIT stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

