Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Heartland Express worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

