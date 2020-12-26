Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,617 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after buying an additional 811,686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 821.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,216,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 572,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

