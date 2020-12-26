Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0163

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $207,182.93 and approximately $5,924.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001406 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003640 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000023 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

