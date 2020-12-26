Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.29 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%.
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.
