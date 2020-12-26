Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.29 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 37,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

