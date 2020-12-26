Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $1.17. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,970,710 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $223.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

