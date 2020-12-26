SENSO Reaches Market Cap of $3.68 Million (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One SENSO token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SENSO has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. SENSO has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $823,441.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000170 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SENSO Profile

SENSO is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

SENSO Token Trading

