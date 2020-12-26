Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,835. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.