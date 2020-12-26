Sentinel Chain Market Cap Hits $184,552.62 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $184,552.62 and approximately $3,271.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

SENC is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

