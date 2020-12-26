Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.0244 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, GDAC and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008693 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox, DDEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.