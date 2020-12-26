Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.39

Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) (CVE:SIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 22000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$42.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia.

