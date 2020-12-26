Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVRGF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 8,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,786. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.