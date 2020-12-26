Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVRGF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVRGF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 8,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,786. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

