Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.05

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.05 and traded as high as $71.00. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $70.80, with a volume of 2,934 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Severfield plc (SFR.L)’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Severfield plc (SFR.L) Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

