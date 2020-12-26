Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

SENX opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.20. The stock has a market cap of £30.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,407.58. Serinus Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

