Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRRA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $111,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter valued at $425,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

