Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

