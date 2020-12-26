Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $149.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit