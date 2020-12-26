Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after purchasing an additional 251,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,886,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 269,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $36.12. 210,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

